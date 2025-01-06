Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco is running successfully in theatres across the country. Amid this there have been rumours on the film's OTT release. However, the makers have issued a clarification on the same

Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco is running successfully in theatres across the India. The Malayalam language film directed by Haneef Adeni has become the most successful Hindi-dubbed film from the region at the box office. Even as the film continues to run successfully in theatres, there have been rumours about the OTT release of the film. Usually, films are released on OTT following the completion of a four-week theatrical run.

Marco not been sold to any OTT platform

While there are rumours of Marco landing on an OTT platform soon, the makers have dismissed the reports. They have cleared the air on the film's OTT release and said that any news of the film's release on streaming will be communicated through their official handles.

The official statement reads: "We would like to address recent rumours circulating regarding the OTT release of our film Marco. Let us clarify that as of now, we have not signed any agreements or confirmed any deals with any OTT platforms. Any claims or news stating otherwise are entirely fake and misleading.

Marco was created as a cinematic experience and we are thrilled to see audiences enjoying the film in theatres. The movie is still running successfully on the big screen and we strongly encourage you to watch it in theaters to experience the intensity, visuals, and sound design the way it was meant to be experienced.

If and when any decisions regarding an OTT release are finalised, we will officially share the news with everyone through our verified platforms. Until then, we kindly request that everyone refrain from spreading or believing in fake news about the film's OTT release.

We deeply value the love and support you've shown for Marco so far. Let's continue to celebrate the film by enjoying it at your nearest theatres. Once again, thank you for standing by us, and we promise to keep you updated on all official developments."

Marco enjoys dream run at box office

Running strong on word of mouth, the film made its way to audiences outside of Kerala. The film's Hindi version has grossed over Rs 9 crore so far and is expected to do better. It has beat the Hindi dubbed versions of Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam and Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life).