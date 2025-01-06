Unni Mukundan's recently released Malayalam movie Marco has made headlines for its use of violent elements. The actor has now shared a BTS video showing how they shot with kids on set

Unni Mukundan in Marco

The brutality with which heinous crimes are committed in the recently released Malayalam film is not for the soft-hearted. Considered one of the most violent films seen in Indian cinema, the Malayalam movie Marco has been making news for its element of violence. The film directed by Haneef spares no one and nothing. From kids, dogs and human, every living being become a victim of brutal death in the film. In the movie involving the killing of kids, your heart may skip more than beat. But turns out, shooting the scene was all fun for the kids.

Recently, Unni Mukundan who plays the lead in the film and the titular role shared a BTS video from the film. The pre-climax scene featured brutal and cold-blooded murder of kids that is sure to make you feel uncomfortable as an audience.

In the video shared by the actor, we can seen the kids goofing around on set with the senior actors including the antagonist who is supposed to murder them in the scene.

About the film Marco

The film has been in the news for its extremely violent depiction. Several have been calling it the most violent film to come from India is recent memory. The film narrates the story of Marco and his love and loyalty towards his family who adopted him as a kid. Marco is known as a devil in the family who would go to any extent to save his family from harm. Therefore when Marco's younger brother, Victor, a brilliant blind man, is brutally murdered, he takes charge to end the culprits. In the process, we see the 'devil' side of Marco as he goes on a killing spree. His family also gets in the harm's way in the course of the film and some of the murder scenes include brutal methods of killing.

The film that also stars Siddiqui and Jagadish has been lauded for its plot and stylised action sequences very meticulously performed by the lead actor.

Baby John shows being replaced by Marco

Marco was released in theatres on December 20. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Varun Dhawan's Baby John shows have been replaced by Marco’s Hindi version. Unni Mukundan, took to X recently and shared that about 140 extra shows were being added for Marco's Hindi version. Unni took to his X and wrote, "140+ extra shows added in Hindi for M🅰️RCO."

The entertainment portal while talking about the Baby John shows, quoted a source saying, "There’s a curiosity to see it (Marco) as many are claiming that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ultra-violent film Animal (2023) looks like a kiddie movie in front of Marco because of its excessive violent scenes. Hence, there’s a demand for it, and Baby John’s shows are being replaced with that of Marco and also films like Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King."

Baby John also had Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule to contend with during its release, despite the film entering its fourth week now.