×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Marriage journey has made me a man from being a boy says Jawaan director Atlee

Marriage journey has made me a man from being a boy, says 'Jawaan' director Atlee

Updated on: 10 November,2022 11:15 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

Taking to Twitter to shower praises on his wife Priya, Atlee wrote, "It is our eighth wedding anniversary. This journey has made me from boy to a man

Marriage journey has made me a man from being a boy, says 'Jawaan' director Atlee

Picture courtesy/Atlee's Twitter account


Director Atlee, who celebrates his eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, has said that the journey has made him a man from being a boy.


Taking to Twitter to shower praises on his wife Priya, Atlee wrote, "It is our eighth wedding anniversary. This journey has made me from boy to a man.




"Priya, we started our life from scratch and what all we have today is all your patience ethics I learned from you (sic). Long way to go and conquer. Thanks for being a beautiful friend and everything."

His wife Priya too took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on their journey together as husband and wife.

Also Read: Is Deepika Padukone having a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawaan'?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee)

She wrote, "Eight years down, forever to go. Happy happy anniversary my dear husband. Thanks for being that one person whom I can look upon for anything in life. You are my weakness as well as my strength. You are my everything. Love you forever and ever Atlee."

On the professional front, Atlee is now directing 'Jawaan', which features Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Nayanthara in the lead.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will you be watching SRK`s Pathaan first day first show?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK