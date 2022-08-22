Breaking News
Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar's release date announced

Updated on: 22 August,2022 12:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
'Bhola Shankar' is an official Telugu remake of the Tamil film 'Vedalam', which starred south actors Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles

Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar's release date announced

Chiranjeevi. Pic/Yogen Shah


Makers of the upcoming action entertainer film 'Bhola Shankar' unveiled the film's new poster and also the film's release date, ahead of megastar Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday. Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar' is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023, in Telugu. 


Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, senior film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new poster and release date of the film, which he captioned, "CHIRANJEEVI: 'BHOLAA SHANKAR' NEW POSTER + RELEASE DATE LOCKED... As part of #Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations tomorrow, Team #BholaaShankar announces its release date: 14 April 2023... Directed by #MeherRamesh..." 


Soon after the poster and the release date were announced, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons."Waitingggggg" a fan commented. 

'Bhola Shankar' is an official Telugu remake of the Tamil film 'Vedalam', which starred south actors Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles. Apart from 'Bhola Shankar', Chiranjeevi will be also seen in a political thriller film 'GodFather', which is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

Apart from him, the film also casts actors Nayanthara and Satya Dev in prominent roles and is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022. 'GodFather' will also cast Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a guest appearance, which also marks the 'Radhe' actor's debut in the Telugu film industry. 

