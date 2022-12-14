Miheeka Bajaj pens note for Rana Daggubati on his birthday; shares childhood pictures of the star

Miheeka and Rana tied the knot during the lockdown in August, 2022. The couple had a close-knit ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends

L-Rana Daggubati childhood pic. R- Miheeka and Rana. Pic Credit- Miheeka's instagram handle

Rana Daggubati turns a year older today. The actor who i s well known for his role as Bhallaladeva in 'Baahubali' has worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi language films. On his 38th birthday, his wife Miheeka Bajaj took to Instagram to pen a long note for him and also shred a photo dump ranging pictures from Rana's childhood to more recent pictures.

Penning a note for Rana, Miheeka wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good looking man! Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead. You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn’t get better.. I love you baby.. My love for you knows no bounds so now you’re stuck with my crazy for life! have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true!"

Miheeka and Rana tied the knot during the lockdown in August, 2022. The couple had a close-knit ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. Rana has been very private about his personal life. It was only in May 2020 did he took to social media to talk about his relationship with Miheeka.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana will next be seen in in the web series , Rana Baidu. the show which is an adaptation of the popular American crime series named Ray Donovan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati. Helmed by the director duo Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, the cast includes Zessica Harison, Surveen Chawla, and Sushant Singh in prominent roles, along with the rest.

