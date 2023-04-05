MM Keeravani, music composer of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' honoured with Padma Shri award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' music composer MM Keeravaani, on Wednesday, was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony. MM Keeravaani is the composer behind 'RRR's widely popular number 'Naatu Naatu' who won the prestigious Oscar and a Golden Globe award this year in the 'Best Original Song' category.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by Keeravaani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

Keeravaani, the composer of RRR's upbeat music, also performs under the name MM Kreem and is responsible for a number of enduring melodies from the Hindi film industry's 1990s and early 2000s, including

'Tum mile dil khile' from Criminal (1995), which is frequently mistaken for an AR Rahman composition. Additionally, there was 'Gali mein aaj chand nikla' in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' (1998), 'Sur' (2002), and 'Jism' (2003), as well as in Sudhir Mishra's 'Iss Raat ki Subah Nahi' (1996) and 'O saathiya' from 'Saaya' (2003).

'Paheli' in 2005 and 'Sur' in 2002 were two other masterpieces he produced.

Also Read: Keeravani broke down in tears! reveals director S.S. Rajamouli

Earlier, in January, the Central government announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories. The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever