Monday Motivation: Birthday boy Vijay Deverakonda packs a punch

‘Liger’ actor Vijay Deverakonda rings in his birthday on May 9. The actor who turns 34 this year, has been giving fans fitness goals. The actor who played a MMA fighter in ‘Liger’ that received a lukewarm response, impressed with his washboard abs. The film’s team even released a poster that had Vijay in the buff except for a flower bouquet protecting his modesty. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the actor had captioned the post, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything!"

The actor has in the past mentioned that he enjoys playing different sports, from volleyball to cricket and badminton, he's always up for a good game. He added that though he does not overdo workouts he believes in following the basic rules for a healthy body- sleeping well, eating healthy and exercising. The actor does not shy away from sharing shirtless pictures over social media, that have his fans cheering him on!

Vijay wished his fans a happy new year with a picture of him chilling in the pool with a drink in hand. He captioned the post, "A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some. We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves. Have a great new year!"

Meanwhile, Vijay will next be seen in 'Kushi' also featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A teaser of the first song from the film titled 'Na Rojaa Nuvve' featuring the two actors has been released. The song will release on Vijay's birthday.

