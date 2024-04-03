Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Mrunal Thakur rejects buying designer clothes says maximum money I have spent on a top is Rs 2000
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mrunal Thakur rejects buying designer clothes, says, 'maximum money I have spent on a top is Rs 2000'

Updated on: 03 April,2024 08:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Mrunal Thakur refuses to invest in designer clothing. The actress revealed the maximum amount she has ever spent on clothes

Mrunal Thakur rejects buying designer clothes, says, 'maximum money I have spent on a top is Rs 2000'

Mrunal Thakur

Listen to this article
Mrunal Thakur rejects buying designer clothes, says, 'maximum money I have spent on a top is Rs 2000'
x
00:00

Actress Mrunal Thakur has become popular in Telugu movies with successful films like 'Sita Ramam' and 'Hi Nanna.' She's set to star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in an upcoming movie called 'Family Star.' Recently, she mentioned that she believes spending money on clothes is a waste. She revealed that she's never splurged more than Rs 2,000 on a single top.


Mrunal Thakur rejects designer clothes


In an interview with Galatta Plus, Mrunal mentioned that she avoids buying expensive designer clothes because she feels they don't get worn often enough to justify the cost. “You are not going to wear them again,” Mrunal said. When asked about the clothes she was wearing in the interview, Mrunal said, “These are not my clothes, I have just sourced them. The maximum money I have spent on a top is Rs 2000. That also I feel is too much.”


She further mentioned “Because whatever is expensive, you cannot wear them over and over again. Yes, having a classic statement collection in your wardrobe is good but wearing a brand for the heck of it is a waste of money. I would rather invest that money in food, in some plants, house, or a land where I can do farming.”

Mrunal Thakur on upcoming Telugu film

Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for the release of her next Telugu film 'Family Star' opposite Vijay Deverokonda, has shared pictures from a recent promotional event that took place in Hyderabad. Mrunal on Tuesday took to her Instagram account to share lovely pictures with Vijay Deverokonda from the event.

Mrunal captioned the picture with a note that read, "Had such a wonderful time at the pre-release event yesterday. As we get closer and closer to the release my heart is pounding with bazillion emotions..."

"...but all in all I'm so so so excited to finally share our lovely film with you all.A hearty thanks to the Telugu media for always making me feel so welcome. This film is for all those heroes who wear an imaginary cape and are always there for you no matter what. This film is an ode to all the stars of our families and our hearts," the actress added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mrunal Thakur Vijay Deverakonda Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK