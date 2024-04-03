Mrunal Thakur refuses to invest in designer clothing. The actress revealed the maximum amount she has ever spent on clothes

Actress Mrunal Thakur has become popular in Telugu movies with successful films like 'Sita Ramam' and 'Hi Nanna.' She's set to star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in an upcoming movie called 'Family Star.' Recently, she mentioned that she believes spending money on clothes is a waste. She revealed that she's never splurged more than Rs 2,000 on a single top.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Mrunal mentioned that she avoids buying expensive designer clothes because she feels they don't get worn often enough to justify the cost. “You are not going to wear them again,” Mrunal said. When asked about the clothes she was wearing in the interview, Mrunal said, “These are not my clothes, I have just sourced them. The maximum money I have spent on a top is Rs 2000. That also I feel is too much.”

She further mentioned “Because whatever is expensive, you cannot wear them over and over again. Yes, having a classic statement collection in your wardrobe is good but wearing a brand for the heck of it is a waste of money. I would rather invest that money in food, in some plants, house, or a land where I can do farming.”

Mrunal Thakur on upcoming Telugu film

Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for the release of her next Telugu film 'Family Star' opposite Vijay Deverokonda, has shared pictures from a recent promotional event that took place in Hyderabad. Mrunal on Tuesday took to her Instagram account to share lovely pictures with Vijay Deverokonda from the event.

Mrunal captioned the picture with a note that read, "Had such a wonderful time at the pre-release event yesterday. As we get closer and closer to the release my heart is pounding with bazillion emotions..."

"...but all in all I'm so so so excited to finally share our lovely film with you all.A hearty thanks to the Telugu media for always making me feel so welcome. This film is for all those heroes who wear an imaginary cape and are always there for you no matter what. This film is an ode to all the stars of our families and our hearts," the actress added.