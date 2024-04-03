The certificate for 'Family Star' shows that the film has a run-time of 163 minutes and needs to be watched with parental guidance.

A still from Family Star Pic/YouTube Screenshot

Listen to this article CBFC grants U/A certificate to Vijay Deverakonda's 'Family Star' due to foul language, use of liquor labels x 00:00

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film 'Family Star' has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certificate that has been doing rounds on social media shows that the film has a run-time of 163 minutes and needs to be watched with parental guidance.

As per the document, the CBFC has asked the makers to make cuts or mute dialogues with profanity. It also enlists the change of liquor labels in one of the songs. Check out the post below.

ADVERTISEMENT

#TheFamilyStar made family friendly by the Censors removing abusive language!



UA 163 minutes! pic.twitter.com/OcS58pCQBF — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 3, 2024

The film’s trailer starts with Vijay praying to God, hoping for no losses in his life and only gains. Mrunal appears as his neighbour, close to his family, which bothers him. While she develops feelings for him first, the story shifts to the US, where he works under her. However, tensions arise when Mrunal believes she is causing problems in his life, leading to her angrily slapping him, as shown in the trailer.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

In an interview with mid-day.com, Mrunal shared that she was dubbed for her character. “I’ve had two major successes [in the Telugu film industry] in the past two years, and I can no longer shy away from the challenge of going the whole way. Not using my own voice [is not an option] anymore. Audiences are relating to me now, and they deserve that I show up fully for them. I’m grateful to the director for giving me this opportunity to showcase my linguistic abilities,” she said.

Furthermore, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in a film tentatively titled 'VD 12'. The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited. The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, K.U. Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by A.S. Prakash.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the film titled 'Pooja Meri Jaan' helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

(With inputs from ANI)