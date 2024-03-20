Breaking News
Mrunal Thakur: Audiences deserve that I show up fully for them

Updated on: 21 March,2024 05:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Mrunal Thakur, who enjoyed two Telugu hits in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, dubs for the first time in the language for Family Star

Sita Ramam

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video unveiled its slate of 43 titles that includes Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star. For the leading lady, Parasuram’s directorial venture marks a first—while she has featured in the Telugu offerings, Sita Ramam (2022) and Hi Nanna (2023), this is the first time she will dub in the language. Thakur kicked off dubbing in Hyderabad yesterday and is expected to wrap up by the month-end.


The romantic drama’s director recommended that she voice her own dialogues, since she has been learning the language since 2020. A source reveals, “Parasuram wanted it to be authentic, and hence, insisted that she dub for her character. She was fluent with her dialogues on set. So, he was confident that her diction and dialogue delivery would be smooth. He will be there to guide her throughout the dubbing sessions.”


This feels like a natural step ahead to Thakur, who has been juggling Hindi and Telugu movies. “I’ve had two major successes [in the Telugu film industry] in the past two years, and I can no longer shy away from the challenge of going the whole way. Not using my own voice [is not an option] anymore. Audiences are relating to me now, and they deserve that I show up fully for them. I’m grateful to the director for giving me this opportunity to showcase my linguistic abilities,” says the actor.


