Speaking about the movie, Mrunal earlier said, "I'm sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It's a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I'm looking forward to working with Nani. It's an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in."

Behind the scene picture from 'Nani 30'. Pic/Mrunal Thakur's Instagram account

Listen to this article Mrunal Thakur wraps Mumbai schedule of 'Nani 30', says "heart full of gratitude" x 00:00

Actor Mrunal Thakur penned down a note as she wrapped the Mumbai schedule of her upcoming Telugu movie 'Nani 30'. Mrunal took to Instagram on Monday and dropped BTS pictures.

In the first picture, Mrunal can be seen posing in her makeup room. She shared a group picture of the Nani 30 crew featuring Nani. Mrunal also posted candid moments with her team on the film sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Wrapping up the Mumbai schedule with a heart full of gratitude and a camera full of memories! #Nani30. It's the first time I'm shooting a South film in moi city and we had hella fun through it all." As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Supriya Raina Shukla wrote, "That smile... It has not changed a bit... Keep smiling."

One of the users wrote, "Waiting for your first look in Nani30.' The yet-untitled movie's first poster was unveiled last month. The movie is tentatively titled 'Nani 30'.

Taking to Instagram, Nani shared the poster of the movie. He captioned the post, "And the wait is over ... 21 st dec it is ! In the poster, Nani is huggling a little girl, who has a worried expression on her face. Mrunal also shared the poster on her social media feed.

Being helmed by debutant Shouryuv, the movie is touted to be an emotional family drama. The movie went to floors in January, this year.

