Breaking News
IIT Bombay suicide case: ‘Bombay chhodke jaake dikha, main wahan pahunch jaunga’
Despite state diktat, no FIR against illegal Thane schools
47,000 cases against motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in six months
Mumbai: Soon, enter Khar to go to Bandra Terminus
Mumbai Coastal Road project nears completion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Mrunal Thakur wraps Mumbai schedule of Nani 30 says heart full of gratitude

Mrunal Thakur wraps Mumbai schedule of 'Nani 30', says "heart full of gratitude"

Updated on: 31 May,2023 09:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Speaking about the movie, Mrunal earlier said, "I'm sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It's a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I'm looking forward to working with Nani. It's an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in."

Mrunal Thakur wraps Mumbai schedule of 'Nani 30', says

Behind the scene picture from 'Nani 30'. Pic/Mrunal Thakur's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Mrunal Thakur wraps Mumbai schedule of 'Nani 30', says "heart full of gratitude"
x
00:00

Actor Mrunal Thakur penned down a note as she wrapped the Mumbai schedule of her upcoming Telugu movie 'Nani 30'. Mrunal took to Instagram on Monday and dropped BTS pictures.


In the first picture, Mrunal can be seen posing in her makeup room. She shared a group picture of the Nani 30 crew featuring Nani. Mrunal also posted candid moments with her team on the film sets.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)


Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Wrapping up the Mumbai schedule with a heart full of gratitude and a camera full of memories! #Nani30. It's the first time I'm shooting a South film in moi city and we had hella fun through it all." As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Supriya Raina Shukla wrote, "That smile... It has not changed a bit... Keep smiling."

One of the users wrote, "Waiting for your first look in Nani30.' The yet-untitled movie's first poster was unveiled last month. The movie is tentatively titled 'Nani 30'.

Taking to Instagram, Nani shared the poster of the movie. He captioned the post, "And the wait is over ... 21 st dec it is ! In the poster, Nani is huggling a little girl, who has a worried expression on her face. Mrunal also shared the poster on her social media feed.

Being helmed by debutant Shouryuv, the movie is touted to be an emotional family drama. The movie went to floors in January, this year.

Speaking about the movie, Mrunal earlier said, "I'm sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It's a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I'm looking forward to working with Nani. It's an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Mrunal Thakur nani Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK