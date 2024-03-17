Breaking News
Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News
Mrunal wraps up 'Family Star', calls co-actor Vijay Deverakonda 'fun person'

Updated on: 17 March,2024 01:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal, who was last seen in 'Hi Nanna', shared a happy picture with Vijay and the director, wherein we can see the trio flashing victory signs to the camera

Mrunal wraps up 'Family Star', calls co-actor Vijay Deverakonda 'fun person'

Mrunal Thakur. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who has wrapped up the upcoming Telugu film 'Family Star', has penned a heartwarming note for the team, her heart is filled with a mix of emotions.


The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and is directed by Parasuram Petla.


Taking to Instagram, Mrunal, who was last seen in 'Hi Nanna', shared a happy picture with Vijay and the director, wherein we can see the trio flashing victory signs to the camera.


Mrunal is wearing a beige-coloured long dress and paired it with a black trench coat. The look was rounded off with black boots. Vijay is wearing an all-black outfit.

Along with the photo, Mrunal wrote: "Wow, what a ride it's been shooting for #FamilyStar....My heart is FILLED with a mix of emotions - Part of me is super excited for you to watch the film, but part of me is also sad that I won't be shooting this film anymore."

"Thank you Parasuram sir @parasurampetla for getting (my character- can't reveal the name) to life. We laughed, cried and felt so much love while making this film and I can't wait for the world to see the magic we've created," said Mrunal.

She added: "@thedeverakonda it has been an absolute pleasure working with you! Thank you for being such a fun person on set! And a big big thanks to our entire family of stars, ie the team that helped us bring this beautiful film to life.@missblender @deepalid10 @tejisinghofficial @harmann_kaur_2.0 @arungaikwad247 @vidushiparashar18 @sonu90063 @im_shilps @aviinaashrin2 What would I do without you guys. See you all on the big screen on 5th April!"

The film will be released in theatres on April 5.

Meanwhile, Mrunal also has 'Pooja Meri Jaan' in the pipeline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Mrunal Thakur Vijay Deverakonda Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
