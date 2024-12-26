Actor Mohanlal arrived early on Thursday morning at MT Vasudevan Nair's residence in Kozhikode, Kerala to pay his respects to the legendary writer

Literary legend MT Vasudevan Nair breathed his last on Christmas evening at a Kozhikode hospital in Kerala. Renowned writer, Jnanpith Awardee and Padma Bhushan Awardee was 91 at the time of his passing. His mortal remains was brought to his home 'Sitara' late last night. Near and dear ones arrived at the residence to pay their final respects. Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal arrived at the residence at 5 am on Thursday to pay his respects. The actor was accompanied by director TK Rajeev Kumar and other colleagues.

Reflecting on his cherished association with the Jnanpith awardee, Mohanlal said, "MT gave me some of the most memorable characters in my film career. He even travelled to Mumbai to watch my Sanskrit plays and used to meet him whenever I visited Kozhikode. Acting in roles penned by MT has been an unparalleled privilege."

My mind feels empty: Mammootty

On the other hand, superstar Mammootty also credited the legendary writer for giving him the best roles of his career. He penned a heartfelt and emotional note expressing his state of mind after losing Nair. "Some say it was MT who discovered me,” he started his long note. "But it was I who longed for him, prayed for him, and eventually found him. From the day I met him, our bond grew stronger—like a friend, like a brother.”

Mammootty further penned a personal account from when he bumped into the writer at a recent event in Ernakulam, Kerala. "During the event, he stumbled, and I instinctively reached out to support him. As he leaned on my chest, I felt an inexplicable emotion—like I was his son. It was a moment that etched itself into my soul," the superstar recalled.

He further expressed gratitude for being able to play characters penned by Nair. "To have a place in his heart is the greatest fortune my cinematic journey has given me. I have brought to life many of his characters, filled with his soul and essence. But none of that comes to mind now. An era seems to be fading away.”

"My mind feels empty. I fold my hands in reverence," he concluded.

PM Modi offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his grief on the demise of Malayali writer MT Vasudevan Nair who passed away in a private hospital in Kozhikode at the age of 91.

Taking to social media X, the PM wrote that the writer was one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri MT Vasudevan Nair, one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature. His works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more. He also gave voice to the silent and marginalize," the post read.

Further, the Prime Minister also offered his condolences to the family and admirers of the writer.

"My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the post further read.