Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gifted him a book on Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the picture from their meeting is going viral

Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala met PM Modi

Listen to this article Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala gift THIS to Prime Minister Narendra Modi x 00:00

While Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel has just hit the theatres, with fans lauding the film, the former is currently in Delhi with his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, and his parents, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni. While in the capital city, Chay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gifted him a book on Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

MP Shabari took to their X account and shared a picture from the meeting. While she didn’t reveal the reason for their visit, Nagarjuna's team shared that the Akkineni family had met the PM and gifted him a book about Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

"Today, I met with the actor @iamnagarjuna garu and his family members at the TDP office in Delhi Parliament," MP Shabari wrote while sharing the picture. In the caption, she revealed that the Akkineni family had dropped by the Telugu Desam Party office in Parliament.

Today, I met with the actor @iamnagarjuna garu and his family members at the TDP office in Delhi Parliament.@amalaakkineni1 @chay_akkineni pic.twitter.com/BnFlGkQ4cX — Dr.Byreddy Shabari (@ByreddyShabari) February 7, 2025

Meanwhile, it was Nagarjuna's team who shared the pictures from the family's meeting with the Prime Minister of India. In the picture, Nagarjuna and Chaitanya opted for dark bandhgalas, while Sobhita wore a cream and gold saree, and Amala chose a pink one.

Sobhita Dhulipala Heaps Praise on Husband Naga Chaitanya

Earlier, Sobhita took to her Instagram stories, where she praised Chaitanya and his film Thandel. “#Thandel release day tomorrow! Excitement! I have seen you be so focused and positive through the making of this film, can't wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extraordinary love story in theatres from tomorrow,” she wrote alongside a picture of Chaitanya from the film.

She then wrote a line in Telugu: "Finally, gaddam shave chesthavu... modati sari ni mukham darshanam avuthundi saami @chayakkineni." This translates to, “Finally, you will shave your beard, and I will see your face.”

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Chaitanya and Sobhita recently tied the knot, with their wedding ceremony being a grand affair in Hyderabad. The event saw top personalities from the Telugu film industry attending the celebrations. Chaitanya paid tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called pancha, reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style during his wedding ceremony. Sobhita also wore the traditional jewellery of her mother and grandmother for the Raata ceremony. The Raata ceremony is a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions.