Naga Chaitanya will be seen on the big screen after almost two years in the film Thandel which is based on a true story. The film also stars Sai Pallavi

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel hits the big screens today. The film marks Chaitanya's return to the movies after almost two years. However, that is not the only reason that this film is especially personal to him. "It is special because it is a true story with true characters. As an actor, I am craving for a nice film and good hit. It's been almost two years since I have had a release," Naga told his co-star Sai Pallavi who turned interviewer for him ahead of the film's release.

In the same interview, Sai Pallavi asked Naga Chaitanya a question from a netizen who expressed 'surprise' at seeing a 'fair boy' like the actor play the role of a fisherman from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The netizen also said that the actor is more suited to play the role of a rich boy on screen owing to his appearance. Responding to the question, Chaitanya said, "The job of an actor is to transform into a role and to try and push yourself and challenge yourself to do roles that are far away from your reality. How do I see myself as a fisherman? That you have to score me after watching the film."

Naga Chaitanya further answered question on the challenges of shooting on water for the film. "It is very challenging to shoot on water as the tides were constantly changing. When we were shooting in Kerala, the navy came and arrested us. They took Shyam sir to Navy office," Chaitanya said laughing at the memory.

About Thandel:

Thandel, which has been co-directed by Chandoo Mondeti and Ram Naresh Nunna, is set to hit screens on February 7. The film’s story is believed to be inspired by a real-life incident in which fishermen from a village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters. The movie boasts a talented crew, with Shamdat handling the cinematography, National Award-winning Naveen Nooli as the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala leading the art department. Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, the film has Allu Aravind presenting it. Choreography for the film is by Shekar Master.