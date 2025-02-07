Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Navy arrested us Naga Chaitanya recalls shooting for Thandel in Kerala

'Navy arrested us': Naga Chaitanya recalls shooting for Thandel in Kerala

Updated on: 07 February,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Naga Chaitanya will be seen on the big screen after almost two years in the film Thandel which is based on a true story. The film also stars Sai Pallavi

'Navy arrested us': Naga Chaitanya recalls shooting for Thandel in Kerala

Naga Chaitanya in Thandel

Listen to this article
'Navy arrested us': Naga Chaitanya recalls shooting for Thandel in Kerala
x
00:00

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel hits the big screens today. The film marks Chaitanya's return to the movies after almost two years. However, that is not the only reason that this film is especially personal to him. "It is special because it is a true story with true characters. As an actor, I am craving for a nice film and good hit. It's been almost two years since I have had a release," Naga told his co-star Sai Pallavi who turned interviewer for him ahead of the film's release. 


Thandel team arrested in Kerala


In the same interview, Sai Pallavi asked Naga Chaitanya a question from a netizen who expressed 'surprise' at seeing a 'fair boy' like the actor play the role of a fisherman from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The netizen also said that the actor is more suited to play the role of a rich boy on screen owing to his appearance. Responding to the question, Chaitanya said, "The job of an actor is to transform into a role and to try and push yourself and challenge yourself to do roles that are far away from your reality. How do I see myself as a fisherman? That you have to score me after watching the film." 


Naga Chaitanya further answered question on the challenges of shooting on water for the film. "It is very challenging to shoot on water as the tides were constantly changing. When we were shooting in Kerala, the navy came and arrested us. They took Shyam sir to Navy office," Chaitanya said laughing at the memory. 

About Thandel:

Thandel, which has been co-directed by Chandoo Mondeti and Ram Naresh Nunna, is set to hit screens on February 7. The film’s story is believed to be inspired by a real-life incident in which fishermen from a village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters. The movie boasts a talented crew, with Shamdat handling the cinematography, National Award-winning Naveen Nooli as the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala leading the art department. Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, the film has Allu Aravind presenting it. Choreography for the film is by Shekar Master.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Naga Chaitanya Sai Pallavi Entertainment News Regional Cinema News south cinema Thandel

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK