Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga was present at the pre-release event of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Telugu film Thandel, and at the event, Pallavi was all praise for Vanga for his unfiltered approach to taking things both on and off-screen without being influenced by anything else. At the pre-release event, Pallavi talked about how necessary it is for a director to have a voice.

Sai Pallavi praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga

While praising the Kabir Singh & Animal director, Sai said, "Every director should have a voice within them, and yours is so unfiltered on screen and even with your interviews and wherever you go. There’s absolutely no filter, and it’s so nice and refreshing to see someone who isn’t influenced by a lot of things around. Sometimes we change ourselves to please people or get opportunities. But as human beings, sometimes when you are so unapologetically yourself, it is a revolution on its own."

“When your passion is in the right place… like how you have gone from Arjun Reddy, you have done a film up north, and right now you are doing bigger films, and people look forward to your movies. I think that is such a big thing," she further added.

Sandeep wished to cast Sai in Arjun Reddy

During the event, Sandeep also talked about Sai and shared how he wished to cast the actress in his 2017 hit film Arjun Reddy.

He said that he found a coordinator from Kerala, who he later learned wasn’t really one. Vanga revealed, “I spoke to him, saying that I have a story about a guy who is destroyed in love. It’s a very romantic story also. I want to cast Sai Pallavi as a heroine in my film. He said, ‘What is the romantic quotient in Arjun Reddy?’ I said, ‘It is more than what we usually see in Telugu cinema.’ He said, ‘Sir, forget about it. The girl will not even wear sleeveless. Forget about it.’"

While reacting to this interesting story, Sai shared, "Shalini has done a phenomenal job, and Vijay Deverakonda has also done a great job. I think they were meant to do it. I’m very happy you shared this memory here with us."

Sai Pallavi has quite an interesting lineup in her kitty. The actress will be seen acing the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, among others.