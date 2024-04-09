'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he has never 'provoked anyone' but some people need an 'answer back'

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga claims he's never intentionally provoked anyone, but acknowledges that some individuals required a response in the wake of 'Animal'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his controversial films, often sparks divided opinions. Some view him and his movies as offensive and exploitative, while others see him as a bold filmmaker unafraid to share his perspectives.

'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his critics

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently stated that he only engages with people who provoke him, implying that he remains respectful towards those who support or praise him. “You (media persons and those who criticise him) are throwing bouncers; I am trying to play defence. You are throwing a ball, and you don’t want me to play defence? If I don’t, it (the ball) will break my face,” he said during a chat with Galatta Plus.

“Whoever I have replied to until now are the ones who provoked me or said something. I never provoke anyone. I am not saying that I get provoked easily… But I felt, for a few people, you need to give a reply. These people are trying to throw stones, and we are trying to keep quiet. I feel it’s a weakness. How many days will you keep quiet? Though not for everybody, you have to answer back to a few people,” he added.

When questioned about a scene in 'Animal' specifically tailored for Ranbir Kapoor, Vanga responded, “That explanation scene of alpha-beta, the kind of gaze he was giving and talking, the way he was explaining… Since he is such a great actor, no matter how lengthy the scene is, he will take pauses and talk, and yet it will be an interesting scene.”

He added, “That courage came from his acting capabilities. If it was a two-paragraph moment, I made it four paragraphs knowing that Ranbir would do it. However, I didn’t know he would be great in action sequences; otherwise, I would have emphasized that aspect more, not in terms of length but in brutality.”

About 'Animal'

'Animal' has become Ranbir Kapoor's career biggest opener. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father, played by Anil, and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The over three-hour-long film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures the film is in the crime drama genre, it was released on December 1, 2023.