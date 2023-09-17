Naga Chaitanya not getting married, still dating Sobhita Dhulipala: Reports

Contrary to reports, Naga Chaitanya has no plans to get married at present and is happily dating Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya's personal life has garnered much attention ever since rumours of him dating actress Sobhta Dhulipala started doing the rounds. Pictures of the two in a restaurant had also gone viral a couple of months back Recently, there were reports floating that the 'Majili' actor has plans to get married for the second time. However, according to latest reports, the actor has no plans to get married and is reportedly going strong with Sobhita Dhulipala.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source informed that the rumours are baseless. "This is a very baseless rumour started in Mumbai and it makes no sense at all,” a source told the daily, adding, “This is a creation of someone’s mind with no truth in it. Nothing of this sort is happening. The whole narrative of it being an arranged marriage with the father looking for a non-filmy girl from a business family is just very generic stuff created to quantify and generate buzz”.

The source also revealed that Chaitanya is happy in his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala and has no plans of going public with his romance. After his separation from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chaitanya has been lowkey about his personal life. However, he has been spotted holidaying with the 'Made In Heaven' star multiple times.

“He is still going strong with Sobhita. We have not seen them breaking up or something. They are dating discreetly. They will not come out in the open with their relationship anytime soon, unless and until they decide to get married or engaged. They are not hassled about getting spotted together, but it will be a private thing till they officiate it with a ceremony,” adds the insider.

“He just got divorced, and is in no hurry to get married because it is a second marriage for him. So, he is being very careful too,” says the source.

The source also added that Samantah Ruth Rabhu is single currently is focusing on her health and has taken a break from work.

Earlier this week, a report stated that Naga’s father and actor Nagarjuna has been “planning for his son’s second marriage and will keep the identity of the girl unknown until he finalises everything”. It further added that it will be an arranged marriage with the girl from “a business family and will have no links with the glamour world”.