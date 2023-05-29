Monday Motivation! Here's how sultry and sensational Sobhita Dhulipala keeps fit

Sobhita Dhulipala turns 31 on May 31st

Sobhita Dhulipala

Birthday girl Sobhita Dhulipala will turn 31 on May 31st. The actress who made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Raman Raghav 2.0' also left a mark with her performances in projects like 'Made in Heaven,' 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'The Night Manager.'

Sobhita who is also quite the Instagram sensation, often leaves fans impressed with her fitness and style. The actress carries saris and western outfits with equal grace. While she is a fitness icon for fans, Sobhita does not shy away from occasionally sharing posts about her binging sessions. From pani puri to kachori and pasta, the actress clearly loves good food.

Speaking about her fitness routine, the actress had recently confessed that despite her impressive body she only started taking fitness seriously during the shoot of 'The Night Manger,' thanks to her co-stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress who had been a model before, let go of her fitness routine after turning actor since she was genetically blessed with a good body. Sobhita added that she has now invested in a gym membership and plans to take her workouts seriously.

Shobhita attends swimming sessions and includes it in her workout routine to build muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness. She also enjoys dancing. Recently, she shared a video of her early morning dance. Sobhita had the Internet hooked to her Instagram video in which she displayed surreal moves. She was dressed in a simple metallic black suit and hair tied in a bun, The actress was seen standing against the light, thereby letting her moves shine through the video. She proved to be the perfect example of grace and simplicity. She captioned the post "Raat ko 3 baje full on time pass"

Here's wishing Sobhita a happy birthday!