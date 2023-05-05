Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabu, who tied the knot in 2017, called it quits in October 2021 and are now legally divorced

Pic courtesy/ Twitter

Listen to this article Naga Chaitanya on his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu: She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness x 00:00

After tying knot in 2017, South superstars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu called it quits in October 2021, and are now legally divorced.

The Tollywood actor who is gearing up for the release of his next titled 'Custody', spoke about his ex-wife Samantha and opened up about how he has moved on from the 'Shaakuntalam' actor.

Besides talking about Samantha, Chaitanya, who is fondly known as Chay, also shed light on how bad he feels when people involve a ‘third party’ and talk ‘disrespectfully’ about them.

Chay also clarified that he has no hard feelings for Sam and he wishes nothing but all the happiness for the South beauty.

In an interview with ETimes, speaking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya said, “She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That’s what I feel bad about.”

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's first single from 'Kushi' to be out on this date

The actor added that he feels worse when a third party is blamed for his past. Throwing light about the same, Chay asserted, “They bring in a third party, someone who is not connected to my past to create headlines out of that. It is very disrespectful to the third party whom they are unnecessarily involving with my past."

Post the divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

The 'Custody' star is reportedly in a relationship with the 'Ponniyin Selvan II' star from the last six months. However, neither Naga nor Sobhita has either confirmed or denied their relationship.

They are reportedly said to be in a relationship for the past six months. However, the pair is yet to confirm the same.