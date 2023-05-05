Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's first single from 'Kushi' to be out on this date

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 May,2023 12:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'

Picture Courtesy/Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram account

Makers of the film 'Kushi' starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda announced the release date of the first single. On the occasion of Vijay Devarakonda's birthday which is on May 9, the first romantic track will be released.


Vijay took to Instagram story and treated fans with the poster. In the poster, Vijay and Samantha can be seen smiling and lost in love with the backdrop of snow.



The music is composed by Hesham Abdul. Na Rojaa Nuvve in Telugu, Tu Meri Roja in Hindi, En Rojaa Neeye in Tamil, Nanna Roja Neene in Kannada, and En Rojaa Neeye in Malayalam are the names of the first single, which is anticipated to be a love song.


According to the poster, the film appears to be a love story set in Kashmir.

Samantha also shared the post and captioned it, "Kushi."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Earlier, the film tentatively named 'VD11',

After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

'Kushi' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada theatres on September 1. 

