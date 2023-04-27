5 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned in white outfits during 'Shaakuntalam' promotions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently one of the most powerful female actors. The enchantress who never fails to impress her fans with her acting chops, Samantha is also a fashionista who never fails to charm the fashion police. During the promotions of 'Shaakutalam', Samantha made heads turn with her effervescent all-white ensembles

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently one of the most powerful female actors in the industry. A true-blue superstar, Samantha is one of the biggest crowd-puller down South who has given numerous Telugu and Tamil blockbuster hits. The pan-India star who took the OTT space by storm with her scintillating performance in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web-series, 'Family Man', today, Samantha is massively loved by Hindi-speaking and other non-Tamil and Telugu audiences for all the right reasons.

The enchantress who never fails to impress her fans and critics with her superlative acting chops and bewitching beauty, the 'Super Deluxe' star is also a fashionista who never fails to charm the fashion police with her flawless sartorial choices. During the promotions of her movie, 'Shaakutalam', Samantha made heads turn with her effervescent all-white ensembles. Let us take a look at some of the most stunning looks of the actor which she rocked during the promotions of 'Shaakuntalam'.

On the day of the trailer launch of 'Shaakuntalam', Samatha looked like a vision when she arrived wearing a simple, yet elegant white cotton saree. To give a modern spin to her traditional saree, the actor wore a light beige crop-top-like blouse with a plunging v-shape neckline. Samantha accessorised her saree with a diamond-studded ear cuff and mini gold studs. The South beauty who kept her hair open with soft curls beamed with her inner beauty as she rocked a no-make-up look with her saree.

In one of the promotional events of 'Shaakuntalam', Samantha was seen sporting a suede power blazer with elan. The diva channelled her inner boss lady as she teamed up her chic blazer with ankle-length off-white trousers. To up the oomph quotient, the 'Super Deluxe' star wore maroon-red heeled pumps which gave a fun effect to her otherwise formal ensemble. To round off her powerful look, Samantha wore a statement silver chain necklace and yellow tinted glasses. To steam things up, the actor opted to leave a few buttons of her blazer undone.

Bringing the short-kurta and trousers back into mainstream fashion, Samantha made heads turn when she showed up in a spotless all-white floral short kurta and trousers during the promotions of 'Shaakuntalam'. Her kurta which had intricate embroidery and floral design all-over was the soul of her contemporary ethnic look. Samatha teamed up her elegant white floral kurta with plain white solid trousers. Her ensemble had a slight mesh-like effect running from top to bottom as it featured a dupatta with minimal embroidery work and a little bit of shimmer. To keep things minimal, Samantha completed her look with silver earrings, nude-make up and straight open hair.

Samantha had set the internet ablaze when she dropped photos of her donning a stunning white satin dress. The actor who rarely goes wrong with her fashion choices, looked like a diva as she showed off her toned legs through the thigh-high satin dress. Dipped in white from head to toe, the enchantress looked flawless as she carried the dress with utmost elan. Samantha who is fondly known as Sam by her millions of fans and social media followers, slayed as she wore transparent heels with diamond embellishments. To accessorise her sultry, all-white ensemble, Samantha only wore a diamond statement ring. While the actor painted her lips with fine gloss, she did all the talking with her soft and wavy open hair do.

Draped in a dreamy off-white saree, our beloved South beauty is a vision to behold as she elegantly poses for a photo. To add a dash of glamour, the actor opted for an embellished blouse with intricate floral patterns. While her saree had aesthetic floral embroidery, the border of her saree which was beautifully designed with gold diamonds was worked like magic and made the star look even more magical and mesmerising.