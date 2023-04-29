Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares BTS pictures of performing stunts for ad shoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently did an ad where she spoke about the various taboos faced by women in society. She also spoke about how only 'heroes' are expected to do stunts in films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Pic/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently featured in an ad film for a soft drink brand. Through the ad, Samanth speaks about various taboos faced by women today in a new advertisement she features in. From women marrying at their own will to returning from work as per their timings or doing action in films - the advertisement talks about all of that.

On Saturday morning, Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share BTS pictures from the ad film shoot where she was required to do some stunts. In the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen dangling from wires and doing a mid-air kick. She is dressed in a black bodysuit for the scene.

"What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it’s supposed to be," she wrote sharing the pictures.

Fans of the actress took to the comment section to laud her. "Only actress who doesn't like to use dupes you're a real stunner Sam," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Samantha stunned all with her power-packed performance as Raji in Raj and DK's web series 'The Family Man'. She performed some serious stunts in the series. She is currently shooting for Raj & DK's upcoming spy series 'Citadel'.

On her birthday on Friday, Raj & DK took to their Instagram handle to praise Samantha and what made them sign her for Citadel. "Raji of The Family Man was a tough character on paper, in terms of action, intensity, and grit. We wondered if there was someone out there who could even do it. Then it turned out to be the coolest casting coup as you won everyone’s hearts. When the time came to cast a kickass action character in Citadel, we knew exactly who it would be."

