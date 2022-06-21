Naga Chaitanya said to be dating 'Major' actress Sobhita Dhulipala?

Following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, there have been allegations that Naga Chaitanya has been seeing the 'Major' actress

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

The latest outing from 'Pinkvilla' claims to have seen 'Majili' actor Naga Chaitanya with actress Shobita Dhulipala.

According to rumours, Chaitanya was seen with Sobhita Dhulipala in his new home, which is not the first time they have been seen together.

