Naga Chaitanya's personal life has always been a topic of interest among the public. In the past few years, his personal relationship has managed to grab a lot of attention. After getting divorced from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, he got married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala last December. Recently, while promoting his film 'Thandel' he addressed his divorce and said that he and his ex-wife have moved on in life.

'Have much respect for each other'

Naga Chaitanya was talking on Raw Talks With VK podcast when he addressed the topic of his much-discussed divorce. "We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don’t understand. I’m hoping the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic or gossip. It became entertainment."

Naga Chaitanya added, “I’ve moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy and we have so much respect for each other."

The actor further said that he only has immense respect for Samantha. “It’s not like it’s only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?" he stressed.

'I come from a broken family'

The actor further spoke on the decision of ending the four-year marriage. "It was for the betterment of whoever was involved in the marriage… Whatever the decision was, it was a very conscious decision after much thought and with a lot of respect for the other person. I’m saying this because it’s a very sensitive topic for me. I come from a broken family. I’m a child from a broken family so I know what the experience is like. I will think 1000 times before breaking a relationship because I know the repercussions… It was a mutual decision…"

Naga Chaitanya said that he does not feel low about the decision as it was not made overnight. "I feel bad that it happened but everything happens for a reason. You build yourself, you keep progressing and you will find the right path soon. That’s happened to me," he added.