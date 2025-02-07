Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film Thandel has hit the theatres today. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala expressed excitement for the release of the film

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel has been released in theatres today. This marks Chaitanya's first release after his marriage with actress Sobhita Dhulipala last December. The wife took to her Instagram stories on the eve of the film's release and heaped praise on her husband. However, what she was more thrilled about is Chaitanya shaving his beard which will allow her to see his whole face. The actor had grown out a thick beard for his role of a fisherman in the film.

Sobhita Dhulipala heaps praises on husband Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita took to her Instagram stories, where she heaped praise on Chaitanya and his film 'Thandel'.

“#Thandel release day tomorrow! Excitement I have seen you be so focused and positive through the making of this film, can't wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extra-ordinary love story in the theatres from tomorrow,” she wrote alongside a picture of Chaitanya from the film.

She then wrote a line in Telugu, which read, “Finally gaddam shave chesthavu.. modati sari ni mukham darshanam avuthundi saami @chayakkineni.”

Which translates to, “Finally you will shave your beard and I will see your face."

Chaitanya and Sobhita recently tied the knot with their wedding ceremony being a grand affair in Hyderabad. The event saw the top personalities of the Telugu industry attending the celebrations. Chaitanya paid tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style during his wedding ceremony. Sobhita also wore the traditional jewellery of her mother and grandmother for the ‘Raata ceremony’. The Raata ceremony is a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions.

About Thandel

Thandel, which has been co-directed by Chandoo Mondeti and Ram Naresh Nunna, is set to hit screens on February 7. The film’s story is believed to be inspired by a real-life incident in which fishermen from a village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters.

The film marks Chaitanya's return to the movies after almost two years. However, that is not the only reason that this film is especially personal to him. "It is special because it is a true story with true characters. As an actor, I am craving for a nice film and good hit. It's been almost two years since I have had a release," Naga told his co-star Sai Pallavi who turned interviewer for him ahead of the film's release.