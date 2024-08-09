Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8 in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The 'Majili' actor was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on Thursday. With the two confirming their rumoured releationship, there was a lot of opinionated chatter on social media about their relationship and Naga Chaitanya's past with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Among the many speculations, it was said that August 8 was the same date that Samantha had proposed to Naga Chaitanya.

Contrary to these rumours, the couple’s choice of date had nothing to do with any previous relationships. Instead, they selected August 8th for its spiritual significance, aligning their engagement with the Lion’s Gate Portal, a cosmic event known for its transformative energy.

This decision reflects Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s shared values and beliefs, emphasizing the importance of new beginnings and positive energy in their relationship. A source says , that their engagement is a celebration of their unique connection and should be viewed independently of any past associations.

Meanwhile, the news of the engagement was first shared by Chaitanya’s superstar-father Nagarjuna. He took to X to warmly welcoming Dhulipala into the family.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

An insider tells mid-day that the couple began dating around May 2022, when they brought in Dhulipala’s birthday together. Since then, the two were inseparable, often spotted together in Hyderabad and on vacations abroad. Their relationship, although a constant subject of speculation among fans, remained mostly private. Apparently, during their Bali vacation last December, the duo talked marriage. The source says, “They zeroed in on August 8, 2024, for their engagement because of its unique significance, owing to the triple eight in the date. They both believe in numerology and this date symbolises infinity, balance and prosperity. They felt it would mark an auspicious beginning for their journey together.”

We hear the families are looking at prospective wedding dates. Another insider suggests that the couple is considering a December wedding. “The dates could be between December 17 and 29. But it is too early to pencil in, considering both Sobhita and Naga have busy schedules till the year-end. They will finalise the date in the coming months.” Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha and the two parted ways in October 2021.