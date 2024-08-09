Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged, and the news took the whole world by storm! Now, the actress' to-be father-in-law has spoken about the newly engaged couple

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna

Veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya, got engaged to his girlfriend, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, on Thursday, August 8. Recently, Nagarjuna spoke about the private engagement ceremony.

Are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala getting married anytime soon?

In an interview with Times Now, he opened up and said, "It (engagement) went very very well. Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I. Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly."

"Only the immediate family was there. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it." He added.

When asked about the couple’s wedding plans, Nagarjuna responded, "Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, Let's do it. Sobhita's parents and sister. Chay's mother was there, of course. My wife, Amala, was there. That's it."

The actor also mentioned that Sobhita's parents "love" Naga Chaitanya. He added, "They really like Chay. Can't blame them. My son is a gem of a boy. He deserves happiness. I am very proud that both my sons have turned out to be fine men."

When asked about his relationship with Sobhita, Nagarjuna said he knew the actress long before his son, Naga Chaitanya, met her.

He stated, "Chay got to know Sobhita two years ago. But I have known her for six years. I saw her in Adivi Sesh's film Goodachari and liked her work. I told her that. From then on, we have had many discussions on cinema, life, and philosophy. Sobhita is a very well-informed girl."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement:

In the first photo, the newly engaged couple is seen posing with Nagarjuna. The next image shows Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala sharing a special moment together. Along with the pictures, there was a note that read, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

For the special day, Naga Chaitanya opted for a white kurta payjama and teamed with matching dupatta. Sobhita looked beautiful in a peach-hued traditional saree. For glam, she carried a subtle makeup look and kept her hair in a bun accessorized with flowers.