Separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu left Naga Chaitanya very depressed Nagarjuna

'Separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu left Naga Chaitanya very depressed': Nagarjuna

Updated on: 11 August,2024 09:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, they announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021

Sobhita Dhulipala, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pic/Instagram

'Separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu left Naga Chaitanya very depressed': Nagarjuna
Veteran actor Nagarjuna is the happiest dad as his son Naga Chaitanya begins a new chapter in life. Chay got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. For those unversed, this will be his second marriage after calling it quits with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. The ‘Brahmastra’ actor revealed how the separation left his boy depressed and unhappy. 


He told Times Now, “It has not been an easy time for Chay or the family. The separation from Samantha left him very depressed. My boy doesn’t show his feelings to anyone. But I knew he was unhappy. To see him smile again…Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly.”



Earlier, Nagarjuna shared pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle. 


He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad Chay Akkineni.”

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

"After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Naga Chaitanya's post read.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the newly engaged couple met a few months after Naga's divorce from Samantha. 

(With inputs from ANI)

