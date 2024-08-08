Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans weren't pleased with the engagement date. As, if reports are to be believed Naga Chaitanya previously got engaged too Samantha on the same date

Big congratulations to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who just got engaged! The ceremony happened on Thursday in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, shared the exciting news by posting two beautiful pictures from the event on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement:

In the first photo, the newly engaged couple is seen posing with Nagarjuna. The next image shows Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala sharing a special moment together. Along with the pictures, there was a note that read, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

For the special day, Naga Chaitanya opted for a white kurta payjama and teamed with matching dupatta. Sobhita looked beautiful in a peach-hued traditional saree. For glam, she carried a subtle makeup look and kept her hair in a bun accessorized with flowers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans weren't pleased with the engagement date. They criticized Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala for picking August 8, which is the same day Samantha proposed to Naga Chaitanya. The couple married in 2017 but separated after four years.

About Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

"After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Naga Chaitanya's post read.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

(With inputs from ANI)