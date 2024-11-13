Taking to their X account, the makers released the poster showing superstar Nagarjuna in a serious, brooding moment, set against a dark city background

Nagarjuna in Kubera. Pic/X

Listen to this article Nagarjuna's intense look in 'Kubera' unveiled, first glimpse to drop on November 15 x 00:00

As fans eagerly await the first glimpse of 'Kubera', set to drop on November 15, the team has unveiled a new poster featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni in an intense look.

Taking to their X account, the makers released the poster showing Nagarjuna in a serious, brooding moment, set against a dark city background.

The caption hinted at the film's epic scale. It read, "The epic tale is ready to unfold... Stay tuned to KING @iamnagarjuna's strikingly cool role in #KuberaGlimpse."

Check out the poster:

Earlier in September, the makers shared a poster featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the poster, Dhanush captivates with a rugged new look--sporting a full beard, long hair, and a worn-out outfit that stirs curiosity about his character's journey. The backdrop adds a layer of tension and mystery. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni stuns with a fresh, intense appearance, his commanding expression deepening the intrigue surrounding the plot.

The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh will also appear in the film.

