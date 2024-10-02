Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote on X, "As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false"

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has strongly condemned the comments made by Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha on his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. He took to X and requested Surekha to withdraw her remarks immediately and asserted that the accusations made by her were irrelevant and false.

గౌరవనీయ మంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీమతి కొండా సురేఖ గారి వ్యాఖ్యలని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాను. రాజకీయాలకు దూరంగా ఉండే సినీ ప్రముఖుల జీవితాలని, మీ ప్రత్యర్ధులని విమర్శించేందుకు వాడుకోకండి. దయచేసి సాటి మనుషుల వ్యక్తిగత విషయాలని గౌరవించండి. బాధ్యత గలిగిన పదవి లో ఉన్న మహిళగా మీరు చేసిన… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 2, 2024

Nagarjuna reacts to comments on ChaySam’s divorce

The veteran actor took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately.”

Konda Surekha blames KTR for ChaySam’s divorce

In a video that surfaced on social media, Surekha alleged that K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) is responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. “KTR is the reason why Naga Chaitanya and Samantha broke up in the first place. He has the habit of exploiting women and even heroines. He has gotten several heroines addicted to drugs. He even tapped their phones to get personal information. Doesn’t he have a mother, sister, and wife at home? Why doesn’t he respect and value women.” Konda Surekha said.

Naga Chaitanya’s first marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Naga maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

"After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Naga Chaitanya's post read.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala, and the two are set to tie the knot soon.