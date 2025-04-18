Breaking News
Namrata Shirodkar gives shoutout to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for THIS

Updated on: 18 April,2025 12:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Pan-India star Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar and her kids, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni attended Nick Jonas's Broadway musical 'The Last Five Years'

Picture Courtesy/Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram account

Pan-India star Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar and her kids, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni attended Nick Jonas's Broadway musical 'The Last Five Years'.


On Thursday, Namrata posted a picture with Nick Jonas and her kids on Instagram, along with a heartfelt thank-you note.


 
 
 
 
 
"Watched @thelastfiveyears last night!! @nickjonas, you were absolutely incredible!! So vulnerable and so real! You brought such depth to Jamie. It was truly moving to watch! It's not always that you see a spectacular musical with so many emotions! Kudos to @adriennelwarren, you were brilliant," Namrata captioned.

She also thanked Priyanka Chopra and wrote, "Huge congratulations on a beautiful show! Thanks @priyankachopra for this special evening #NickJonas #TheLastFiveYears."

The musical, which marks Nick Jonas' Broadway debut, is directed by Whitney White and is based on the beloved 2002 musical by Jason Robert Brown.

In 'The Last Five Years', Nick shared the stage with Adrienne Warren in a captivating tale of love, loss, and time, told in a unique, non-linear fashion.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot in 2004. They are proud parents to two children, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

