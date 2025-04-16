Nani is busy defending violence in HIT 3 after comparisons with films like Animal, Kill, and Marco, which were armed with gore and bloodshed, some leading to controversies

Nani in Hit: The 3rd Case

Days after Nani unleashed his most intense and violent avatar in the trailer of his upcoming movie HIT: The 3rd Case, the Natural Star is now busy defending it after comparisons with films like Animal, Kill, and Marco that were armed with gore and bloodshed. At the trailer launch in Hyderabad, Nani asserted that the violence will blend seamlessly in the film.

Nani on violence in HIT: The 3rd Case

Nani stated, “I don’t think 'HIT 3' should be put in the same bracket as Animal, Kill, or Marco. It follows a different grammar. Once you watch the film in full, everything will feel so natural that the violence won’t stand out. When the emotion is strong, the violence works. The best example is SS Rajamouli Sir. What might seem violent in the trailer will blend seamlessly in the film.”

9-month-old baby abducted in HIT 3

The HIT 3 trailer opens with a gripping sequence that sets a fierce tone for Nani’s character, Arjun Sarkaar. He lives by a chilling motto: a criminal has only two destinations — a 10-foot cell or a 6-foot grave. The story kicks into motion with the abduction of a 9-month-old baby.

A frantic mother describes the kidnapper, prompting Arjun to take charge of the case. What follows is a relentless manhunt as he dives deep into the criminal underworld. On his path to justice, Arjun unleashes brutal retribution, executing criminals in the most violent and unforgiving ways.

About HIT: The 3rd Case

The film will see Srinidhi Shetty as Mrudula, Surya Srinivas as ASP Ravi, Adil Pala as SI Zubair Ahmed Khan, Rao Ramesh as DGP Nageswara Rao, Adarsh Balakrishna as Raghu, Brahmaji as R. Shinde, Ravi Mariya as Jairam, and Maganti Srinath as Abhilash.

Aditya Bhatia from Adwise Movies presents the Hindi release of the flick in North India with Hindi distribution by Jai Viratra Entertainment Ltd.

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in association with Nani’s Unanimous Productions. HIT: The 3rd Case is expected to be released on May 1, 2025.