Nani's 'Dasara' look recreated on a massive rangoli by fans in Maharashtra; check out

Pic/ PR

Fans of the popular South Indian actor, Nani, have created a massive Rangoli artwork in Solapur, Maharashtra, as a tribute to the actor's upcoming film, Dasara. The artwork features a huge portrait of Nani’s Dasara look, along with the words 'Natural Star Nani in Natural Colours' at the bottom, and 'Dasara on 30.3.2023' in the top right corner. The artwork is a testament to the fact that Nani's popularity is not limited to the South Indian film industry, but throughout the country. Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the release of this film.

The massive Rangoli artwork has caught the attention of fans across the country, and many have taken to social media to share their excitement about the upcoming film. Nani, who is known for his natural acting skills and relatable characters, has become one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry in recent years. His fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Dasara, which is his first pan-India film.

The colossal Rangoli artwork created by fans from Solapur is proof of the excitement and love that fans have for the natural star, and the trailer is expected to take that excitement to the next level. The anticipation for the trailer of Nani's upcoming film, Dasara, is palpable, and fans cannot wait to see what the film has in store for them.

Actor Nani has also been promoting his movie on his socials and his fans have extended their support for the film.

Telegu star Nani will also be starring with 'Sita Raman' star Mrunal Thakur in her next south venture. The highly anticipated untitled film has already commenced the shoot. Directed by Shouryuv, the film is an emotional family drama. The film had commenced the shoot with its mahurat shot in Hyderabad on February 3, 2023.