See how Mrunal Thakur reacted to fan's marriage proposal

Picture Courtesy/Mrunal Thakur's Instagram account

Actress Mrunal Thakur recently had a funny banter with one of her fans on Instagram.

On Sunday, Mrunal dropped a video in which she is seen flaunting her jewellery. Mrunal looks beautiful as Tamil film Pachaikili Muthucharam's song "Unnakul Naane" plays in the background.

The video also saw the actor brushing aside her hair and smiling looking into the camera. Mrunal captioned the post, "Felt cute might delete later (two hearts, thought balloon and lightning emojis)."

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Meri taraf se rishta pakka."

Mrunal took notice of the fan's comment and quipped, "Meri taaraf se na hain (It is a no from my end) (face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Emraan hASMI-STARRER 'Selfiee'. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Diana Penty, Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It released in the theatres on February 24.

Prior to it, fans saw Mrunal sharing screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Sita Ramam'.

In the upcoming months, she will be seen in a war drama titled 'Pipaa', which is headlined by Ishaan Khatter. She also has the crime thriller Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. She also has a Telugu drama with Nani in her kitty.

