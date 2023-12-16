Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan do puja marking 'new beginnings', see pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have marked 'new beginnings' on an auspicious note. The couple took to social media to share their pictures from a puja ceremony

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Pic/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan do puja marking 'new beginnings'

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have embarked on a new beginning. While the couple did not reveal what the new beginning is they shared pictures of them doing puja together. The couple looked gorgeous flashing big smiles and wearing bright colours.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram and shared candid photos of the two praying. The actor wore a plain red saree with a black blouse, while Vignesh was in a yellow kurta outfit. Sharing the pictures, Nayanthara wrote, "Believe in the power of love, God and goodness (yellow and red heart emojis)."

Reacting to the photos, Aditi Rao Hydari commented, "Byoot"

Another fan commented, "Right Choice of men ...will bring peace in women..I can see that in her eyes.."

How beautiful you look that in 35+age just unbelievable," wrote another netizen.

Another fan wrote in the comment section, "You guys are my future manifestation (am not talking about fame or money) its about believing growing and supporting... u guys color positivity with your every picture... may god bless you abundantly.."

Vignesh Shivan also shared pictures from the puja ceremony. The couple who welcomed their twins Uyir and Ulagam last year looked lovingly at each other in the photos. They are seen posing in an outdoor space with trees in the background with orange and yellow marigold decorations on it. "If love had a face... @nayanthara... new beginnings," he wrote sharing the pictures.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara celebrated her 39th birthday last month and got a special gift from her husband. As a birthday gift, her husband gifted her a brand new Mercedes Maybach. Nayanthara took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures and expressed gratitude towards her husband for the special gift. The actress celebrated her birthday with her two sons, Uyir and Ulag.

Thanking her husband, the ‘Iraivan’ actress wrote in the caption, “WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY; @wikkiofficial My dear husband, Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift; Love you (sic)”.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met while working on the 2015 film, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’, which the latter had helmed. The two had reportedly been dating since, and finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022. The couple also became parents to twin sons Uyir and Ulag in October last year, via surrogacy.