Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's separation rumours untrue? Here's what we know

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spark separation rumours after the actress’ cryptic Instagram post. A few days back, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a quote on her social media that read, “She's gonna forever say 'I got this' even with tears in her eyes.” Now, new reports claim that the talks around their separation are not true.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, a source shared, “Contrary to the reports, the couple is not going through a tough time. Instead, they are going strong and enjoying as well as cherishing every moment spent with their kids—Uyir and Ulagam, who have brought them closer in so many ways.”

The source further talked about Nayanthara removing Vignesh from her follower list and shared, “It’s true that Vignesh was removed from her follower list, and the reason behind it is very convoluted. Some people believe that they are planning to launch a joint product together, and the step was to create pre-buzz about it. While some believe that there was a technical glitch due to which he was removed from her follower list. She followed him back as soon as she got to know about the growing buzz and connotation around it.”

If sources are to be believed, then the two have been together for a while and are really enjoying this phase as husband and wife as well as parents. That’s one of the reasons they are not taking a lot of projects on hand and want to be with their kids at the moment.

“There is no denying that the separation rumours have got everyone worried. They are going strong, but people will be looking at their moves and posts, looking for hints. So, they will be cautious about it as well,” the source concluded.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met while working on the 2015 film, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,’ which the latter had helmed. The two had reportedly been dating since and finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022. The couple also became parents to twin sons Uyir and Ulag in October last year via surrogacy.

On the work front, Nayanthara was most recently seen in megastar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan.'