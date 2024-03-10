Nayanthara dismisses separation rumours, drops mushy pictures with hubby Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara has dismissed the separation rumours surrounding her relationship, as she posted a series of mushy pictures with her hubby Vignesh

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan sparked separation rumours after the actress posted a cryptic message on her Instagram. A few days ago, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a quote that read, 'She's gonna forever say 'I got this' even with tears in her eyes.' Now, Nayanthara has dismissed the separation rumours surrounding her relationship, as she posted a series of mushy pictures with her hubby Vignesh.

Hours ago, Nayanthara took to her Instagram and shared a series of cute pictures with Vignesh. In one picture, Vignesh was seen planting a kiss on the actress' cheek. These pictures prove that there is nothing wrong between the couple, and they are still very much in love.

As soon as the ‘Jawan’ actress shared the pictures, fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, “thank you, you made my day yesterday, i love youuuu so much”. “Such a cute couple,” wrote another fan. A third fan shared, “May almighty bless you both with lots of happiness”.

Earlier, according to reports in Hindustan Times, a source shared, “Contrary to the reports, the couple is not going through a tough time. Instead, they are going strong and enjoying, as well as cherishing, every moment spent with their kids—Uyir and Ulagam—who have brought them closer in so many ways.”

The source further talked about Nayanthara removing Vignesh from her follower list and shared, “It’s true that Vignesh was removed from her follower list, and the reason behind it is very convoluted. Some people believe that they are planning to launch a joint product together, and the step was to create pre-buzz about it. While some believe that there was a technical glitch due to which he was removed from her follower list. She followed him back as soon as she got to know about the growing buzz and connotation around it.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met while working on the 2015 film, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,’ which the latter had helmed. The two had reportedly been dating since and finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022. The couple also became parents to twin sons Uyir and Ulag in October last year via surrogacy.

On the work front, Nayanthara was most recently seen in megastar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan.'