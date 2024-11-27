Nayanthara recalls being body-shamed for wearing a bikini in 'Ghajini'

Nayanthara said that for her the lowest point was the 2005 action thriller film “Ghajini” starring Suriya where she was body-shamed for wearing a bikini

Lady superstar Nayanthara said that for her the lowest point was the 2005 action thriller film “Ghajini” starring Suriya. A glimpse from “Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale” was shared on Netflix’s Instagram handle. She talked about how she was body-shamed for wearing certain outfits for the movie.

“The lowest point was the film ‘Ghajini’. There were days when I used to see all these comments and people were like why is she even acting? Why is she even ther in the film? She is so fat. You can’t say such things. You can talk about the performance part of it. Maybe I was not good,” the actress was heard saying in the clip.

Nayanthara said that she did exactly what her director A. R. Murugadoss asked her to do.

“But I was doing exactly what my director told me to do and I was wearing exactly what he wanted me to wear. So, I was a newcomer. I never had a say in it.”

The actress recalled how the entire “drama” was about the “bikini scene” she did.

“The whole drama was about the bikini scene that I did, which was like an issue for everyone. But I thought that’s how everything changes, right?I did it not because I wanted to prove a point, I did because my director told me that was the scene. It was necessary so I did it. And I think it kind of worked for me,” she added.

The 2005 film also stars Asin, and Pradeep Rawat. In the film, a once eminent businessman develops anterograde amnesia due to a head injury he sustains while attempting to save his fiancee Kalpana from getting murdered by a gangster.

After that, he sets out to avenge her murder with the aid of photographs from an instant camera and permanent tattoos on his body.

The film was remade into a Hindi film with the same name by Murugadoss again in 2008, with Asin reprising her role, with the former debuting in Bollywood, and Aamir Khan in lead. The film's story takes inspiration from the Christopher Nolan film Memento and the 1951 film Happy Go Lovely.

