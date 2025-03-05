On Tuesday night, actress Nayanthara issued a statement asking people to not refer to her as 'Lady Superstar'. She was crowned with the title by affectionate fans

On Tuesday, actress Nayanthara took to her social media handle and shared a note addressed to the media, her fans and the film fraternity. In her note, she requested all to not refer to her as 'Lady superstar'. It is a title that she was bestowed with by fans and the media owing to her contribution to the film industry. She appealed to all to address her as just Nayanthara and not as Lady Superstar.

No more Lady superstar, says Nayanthara

Issuing a statement, Nayanthara, who has been a dominant force in the Tamil film industry, said, “While thanking all my sources of happiness and success for my journey as an actress, I sincerely hope this note finds you and your families in the best of health and happiness.

“My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me,” she said.

Pointing out that many had graciously referred to her as "Lady Superstar," a title born out of their immense affection, she said, “I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me ‘Nayanthara’. This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am—not just as an actor but as an individual.”

Nayanthara thanks everyone for unrelenting support

The actress also went on to point out that while titles and accolades were priceless they could also sometimes create an image that separated the stars from their work, their craft, and the unconditional bond they shared with the audience.

“I believe we all share the language of love that keeps us connected beyond all limits. While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I’m so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together,” she signed off.