In Pic: Nayanthara

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Liver Doc has now targeted Nayanthara for calling hibiscus tea healthy. Nayanthara had put out a story talking about hibiscus tea and its benefits. This post didn’t sit well with Cyriac Abby Philips, aka Liver Doc, who called her out for misinforming the audience and said, "They (celebs) have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet."

Nayanthara decided not to let these claims go and posted a cryptic message that looks like an indirect taunt to Liver Doc. Nayanthara shared a post that reads, “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” This quote was originally by author Mark Twain.

Nayanthara’s post about hibiscus tea

In her now-deleted post, Nayanthara, while talking about the health benefits of hibiscus tea, wrote, “Hibiscus tea is great for the monsoon season as it is rich in vitamins and keeps our immune system in equilibrium. It has antibacterial effects that protect from seasonal infections/illnesses. P.S. anyone who needs the recipe can check with @munmun.ganeriwal. Stay healthy. Stay happy."

What Liver Doc said

While reacting to Nayanthara’s post, Liver Doc said: “If she had stopped at 'hibiscus tea is kind of tasty,' that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial, and protects against the flu. Well, none of the above claims have been proven.”

“Post deleted. But no apology. No accountability. Like a surgical strike on public health. Need laws to curb this kind of behavior from the celebrity community and empower and support registered medical practitioners (non-Ayush) to provide evidence-based scientific education to improve informed public health choices,” he further added.

Samantha and Liver Doc controversy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of herself using a nebulizer and advised others to consider it as an option for viral infections before taking medication. This post from the actor received backlash from Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by “The Liver Doc” on social media. He called Samantha out for giving incorrect information.

In his long post, Liver Doc shared, “In a rational and scientifically progressive society, this woman would be charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars. She needs help or a better advisor on her team.”