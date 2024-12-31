The photo was originally shared by R Madhavan's wife Sarita on her Instagram stories, who wrote, “Making beautiful memories with beautiful people. Happy 2025"

Sarita Birje, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, R Madhavan Pic/X

Listen to this article Double Date! Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan enjoy New Year's Eve with R Madhavan, Sarita in Dubai x 00:00

As scores of celebrities jetted off overseas to ring in the New Year, power couples Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and R Madhavan-Sarita Birje went for a double date to Dubai. In a picture shared by Nayanthara, the four can be seen getting cosy in blankets on a yacht near the waterfront. The background shows a Hilton hotel and other illuminated modern buildings, which are characteristic of Dubai's cityscape.

Nayanthara and R Madhavan’s New Year’s Eve

The photo was originally shared by Sarita on her Instagram stories, who wrote, “Making beautiful memories with beautiful people. Happy 2025.” Nayanthara re-shared the same and wrote in the caption, “The best time with sweetest Maddy sir and Sarita ma'am. Such a surreal night.”

For those unversed, Madhavan and Nayanthara collaborated on the film ‘Test’ which is based on a test cricket match. With 'Test', Madhavan, who played a cricketer in the 2003 Tamil film 'Priyamana Thozhi', opted to work in a film based on cricket after about two decades.

R Madhavan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut in a pan-India psychological thriller. The film will be helmed by the Thalaivii director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. He will also be seen in a new project also starring Ranveer Singh Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Aditya Dhar, who is best known for his national-award-winning film 'URI: The Surgical Strike', is directing this major feature.

Nayanthara’s work front

'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara is set to star in a period action drama christened ‘Rakkayie’, which will mark the directorial debut of Senthil Nallasamy. The project for India’s MovieVerse Studios will see Nayanthara in an action-oriented role. It is set to be co-produced with Chennai-based Drumsticks Productions, known for films like ‘Yaanai’ and ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal.’

Earlier this year, Nayanthara made headlines due to her dispute with producer-actor Dhanush over the use of footage from their 2015 film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in her Netflix documentary.

Nayanthara claimed Dhanush denied permission to use content from the film and served her with a Rs 10 crore legal notice over three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage.