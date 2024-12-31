Breaking News
Suburban train services delayed due to stranded lorry near Diva station
BEST bus catches fire in Byculla, driver reports spark near steering wheel
State excise department seizes over Rs 1 cr worth of illicit liquor in Mumbai
Robust security in place on New Year's Eve, over 14,000 personnel deployed
Cops recover jewellery left in auto-rickshaw after 7 days of investigation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Double Date Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan enjoy New Years Eve with R Madhavan Sarita in Dubai

Double Date! Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan enjoy New Year's Eve with R Madhavan, Sarita in Dubai

Updated on: 31 December,2024 04:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The photo was originally shared by R Madhavan's wife Sarita on her Instagram stories, who wrote, “Making beautiful memories with beautiful people. Happy 2025"

Double Date! Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan enjoy New Year's Eve with R Madhavan, Sarita in Dubai

Sarita Birje, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, R Madhavan Pic/X

Listen to this article
Double Date! Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan enjoy New Year's Eve with R Madhavan, Sarita in Dubai
x
00:00

As scores of celebrities jetted off overseas to ring in the New Year, power couples Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and R Madhavan-Sarita Birje went for a double date to Dubai. In a picture shared by Nayanthara, the four can be seen getting cosy in blankets on a yacht near the waterfront. The background shows a Hilton hotel and other illuminated modern buildings, which are characteristic of Dubai's cityscape. 


Nayanthara and R Madhavan’s New Year’s Eve 


The photo was originally shared by Sarita on her Instagram stories, who wrote, “Making beautiful memories with beautiful people. Happy 2025.” Nayanthara re-shared the same and wrote in the caption, “The best time with sweetest Maddy sir and Sarita ma'am. Such a surreal night.”


For those unversed, Madhavan and Nayanthara collaborated on the film ‘Test’ which is based on a test cricket match. With 'Test', Madhavan, who played a cricketer in the 2003 Tamil film 'Priyamana Thozhi', opted to work in a film based on cricket after about two decades.

R Madhavan’s work front 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut in a pan-India psychological thriller. The film will be helmed by the Thalaivii director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. He will also be seen in a new project also starring Ranveer Singh Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Aditya Dhar, who is best known for his national-award-winning film 'URI: The Surgical Strike', is directing this major feature.

Nayanthara’s work front 

'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara is set to star in a period action drama christened ‘Rakkayie’, which will mark the directorial debut of Senthil Nallasamy. The project for India’s MovieVerse Studios will see Nayanthara in an action-oriented role. It is set to be co-produced with Chennai-based Drumsticks Productions, known for films like ‘Yaanai’ and ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal.’

Earlier this year, Nayanthara made headlines due to her dispute with producer-actor Dhanush over the use of footage from their 2015 film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in her Netflix documentary. 

Nayanthara claimed Dhanush denied permission to use content from the film and served her with a Rs 10 crore legal notice over three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nayanthara Vignesh Shivan R Madhavan New Year 2025 Entertainment News Regional Cinema News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK