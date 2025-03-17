Breaking News
Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale
One killed, another injured in hit-and-run; cops launch manhunt to nab driver
Domestic help raped by employer in Goregaon, accused on the run
Pune: 60 injured in bee attack at Shivneri Fort
Country's infra should be developed on par with international standards: Gadkari
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Nayanthara and Vignesh turn a 7000 square ft colonial bungalow into Chennai home studio see pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh turn a 7000-square-ft colonial bungalow into Chennai home studio - see pics

Updated on: 17 March,2025 11:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Nayanthara and Vignesh's studio in Chennai is outdoorsy and tropical with a focus on traditional craftsmanship. It has been refurbished by designer Nikhita Reddy

Nayanthara and Vignesh turn a 7000-square-ft colonial bungalow into Chennai home studio - see pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Nayanthara and Vignesh turn a 7000-square-ft colonial bungalow into Chennai home studio - see pics
x
00:00

Actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan offered a sneak peek of their home studio in Chennai, transformed from a palatial 7,000-square-ft colonial bungalow. With an old-world British charm with a distinctly modern rustic vibe, the space has been thoughtfully refurbished by designer Nikhita Reddy. Check out the pictures below. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Architectural Digest India (@archdigestindia)



Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh’s Chennai studio 

As per Architectural Digest India, the studio is outdoorsy and tropical with a focus on traditional craftsmanship. It includes an earthy colour palette with elements of teak, woven fiber, linen fabric, and rattan. Nayanthara told the outlet, “I wanted to retain the essence of the bungalow while enhancing it to make it brighter by bringing in lots of natural light."

“My most favourite part is Vignesh’s studio along with the terrace café lounge where we host guests regularly,” she added.

Nayanthara’s work front 

Nayanthara will be seen in Netflix's 'TEST', a powerful drama that weaves together the lives of three individuals, each grappling with life-changing choices against the backdrop of a cricket match. It also features R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine. It will be released on April 4. 

Besides that, the sequel to her film Mookuthi Amman, directed by Sundar C, went on floors on March 6 with a special puja ceremony in Chennai. The first Mookuthi Amman, a fantasy-comedy released in 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar, received a positive response from fans and critics. Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, it featured RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, and Abi Nakshatra in key roles.

Nayanthara has also joined the cast of Mahesh Narayanan's much-anticipated Malayalam film tentatively titled 'MMMN', a project that brings together the iconic actors Mohanlal and Mammootty in lead roles for the first time in 16 years.

She will also be seen in Rakkayie, a period-action drama directed by Senthil Nallasamy.

Nayanthara does not want to be called 'Lady Superstar'

Earlier this month, Nayanthara requested her fans to stop referring to her as 'Lady Superstar' and instead call her by her name. "It represents who I am--not just as an actor but as an individual," she explained.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Regional Cinema News Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK