Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Pic/Instagram

Actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan offered a sneak peek of their home studio in Chennai, transformed from a palatial 7,000-square-ft colonial bungalow. With an old-world British charm with a distinctly modern rustic vibe, the space has been thoughtfully refurbished by designer Nikhita Reddy. Check out the pictures below.

Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh’s Chennai studio

As per Architectural Digest India, the studio is outdoorsy and tropical with a focus on traditional craftsmanship. It includes an earthy colour palette with elements of teak, woven fiber, linen fabric, and rattan. Nayanthara told the outlet, “I wanted to retain the essence of the bungalow while enhancing it to make it brighter by bringing in lots of natural light."

“My most favourite part is Vignesh’s studio along with the terrace café lounge where we host guests regularly,” she added.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara will be seen in Netflix's 'TEST', a powerful drama that weaves together the lives of three individuals, each grappling with life-changing choices against the backdrop of a cricket match. It also features R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine. It will be released on April 4.

Besides that, the sequel to her film Mookuthi Amman, directed by Sundar C, went on floors on March 6 with a special puja ceremony in Chennai. The first Mookuthi Amman, a fantasy-comedy released in 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar, received a positive response from fans and critics. Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, it featured RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, and Abi Nakshatra in key roles.

Nayanthara has also joined the cast of Mahesh Narayanan's much-anticipated Malayalam film tentatively titled 'MMMN', a project that brings together the iconic actors Mohanlal and Mammootty in lead roles for the first time in 16 years.

She will also be seen in Rakkayie, a period-action drama directed by Senthil Nallasamy.

Nayanthara does not want to be called 'Lady Superstar'

Earlier this month, Nayanthara requested her fans to stop referring to her as 'Lady Superstar' and instead call her by her name. "It represents who I am--not just as an actor but as an individual," she explained.