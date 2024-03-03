Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Nayantharas cryptic message on Instagram stirs speculation about Vignesh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Nayanthara's cryptic message on Instagram stirs speculation about Vignesh

Updated on: 03 March,2024 06:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The acclaimed South Indian actress Nayanthara has stirred up speculation online after reportedly unfollowing her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara's cryptic message on Instagram stirs speculation about Vignesh

Nayanthara. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Nayanthara's cryptic message on Instagram stirs speculation about Vignesh
x
00:00

Nayanthara, who is known as the Lady Superstar in the southern pantheon, shared a cryptic message on her social media that left her fans worried. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a text that read, "She's gonna forever say 'I got this' even with tears in her eyes."


The cryptic message on her Instagram comes after it was rumoured that she has unfollowed her husband, Tamil director Vignesh Shivan. A Reddit user had shard the screenshot of Vignesh being absent from the list of people whom Nayanthara follows on Instagram.


Vignesh, though, appears in Nayanthara's 'Following' list on the photo-sharing app.


Last week, Nayanthara took to her Instagram stories and shared a black and white picture, in which she can be seen standing beside Vignesh, who has his arms wrapped around her. Nayanthara didn’t write anything, she attached Prateek Kuhad's song 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to her story.

Nayanthara, incidentally, last shared the screen with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK