'Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli' also features insights from global luminaries like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar

A still from Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli trailer

Over the years, the visionary filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has captivated millions with his iconic filmography. Quite extraordinarily, he did not attend film school or earn a college degree — instead, he learned storytelling through comic books. Today, Netflix, in partnership with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, has released the trailer for Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, offering a glimpse into the remarkable journey of the celebrated global filmmaker. Directed by Raghav Khanna, the docu-film will stream on August 2.

The fierce, world-famous characters of Rajamouli’s films, from ‘Eaga’ to ‘RRR’, reflect the legendary director's unparalleled vision. Not only have his characters made a global impact, but his songs have also made the world groove, earning international acclaim and setting new records in Indian cinema. Hosted by the renowned film critic and journalist Anupama Chopra, the documentary delves further into Rajamouli's incredible work, spanning from Hyderabad to Hollywood.

The documentary also features insights from global luminaries like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan.

From his childhood fascinations and family influences to moments of doubt and triumph, the documentary unveils the unseen, human side of the legend, allowing fans to truly get to know the man behind the camera.

“Storytelling is the heart of my existence — it’s what I am passionate about and will always continue to pursue. I am overwhelmed by the immense admiration and love that audiences have shown for my work,” S.S. Rajamouli reflects. “It’s truly humbling to see Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Film Companion Studios come together to share my story. This docu-film is a way of expressing gratitude to my fans and loved ones for being an integral part of my journey. Their support inspires me to keep creating and entertaining.”



Meanwhile, Rajamouli was recently seen playing a cameo in Nag Ashwin's epic 'Kalki 2898 AD'. This post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD and features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.