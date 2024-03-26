On Ram Charan’s birthday, here’s an interesting fact behind all his barefoot appearances during RRR promotions

Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Here’s why Ram Charan appeared barefoot during RRR promotions x 00:00

Telugu heartthrob, Ram Charan, has a massive fan following. After the release of RRR, he has become a pan-India crush. There have been several occasions during RRR promotions when Ram Charan was spotted barefoot by the paparazzi at the airport. Do you know the reason behind this? On Ram Charan’s birthday, here’s an interesting fact behind all his barefoot appearances during RRR promotions.

Ram Charan and his father, superstar Chiranjeevi, are devotees of Lord Ayyappa. On an annual basis, they pay a visit to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala to offer prayers. However, before visiting the temple, the Zanjeer actor observes a 41-day fast. It is a part of the Ayyappa Deeksha ritual.

As per the tradition, devotees who follow Ayyappa Diksha before their winter visit to the Sabarimala Temple wear only black clothes and walk barefoot. They're not permitted to shave their beards or cut their hair during this period. The person observing this ritual has to sleep on the floor and indulge in no worldly pleasures.

In a previous statement on observing Ayyappa Deeksha, Ram Charan said, "What I learned from Deeksha is money and luxury are not important in life. One should be obedient and sincere to God. That is the way to find peace and peace of mind. Ayyappa Deeksha will offer us a peaceful mind. I can still remember my Yatra in the peaceful weather. My advice for youth and businessmen is to follow this Deeksha that brings peace of mind and also gives us balance and strength to achieve our Goals. Lord Ayyappa and Deeksha saved me from an accident during the Goa shooting schedule of Racha."

Workwise, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. He did a cameo in his father's film Acharya. Ram Charan featured in the song Yentamma in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His next release will be Shankar's Gamechanger with Kiara Advani.

The actor has also kicked off the shoot of 'RC 16,' and a puja ceremony was held on the sets. The puja ceremony was attended not only by the film's cast and crew but also by megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela.