2 Years of 'RRR':It's been two years since the Oscar-winning film SS Rajamouli was released in theatres

Jr NTR

2 Years of 'RRR': Top NTR Jr moments from SS Rajamouli-directorial

Celebrating its 2nd anniversary, S. S. Rajamouli’s 'RRR' has redefined larger-than-life cinema. The film showcases NTR Jr in his revolutionary element, delivering a performance that catapulted him to Pan-India stardom. 'RRR' has become a cultural phenomenon, celebrated like a festival. Here are the top 5 NTR Jr moments that stole the show in the film:

NTR Jr’s action-packed scenes:

NTR Jr's portrayal of Bheem in adrenaline-pumping action sequences and gravity-defying shots adds to the visual extravaganza of 'RRR.' His superbly shot introduction scene, where he traps a tiger in the jungle, drew thunderous applause in theatres.

NTR Jr’s killer dance moves

NTR Jr's infectious energy and graceful dance moves, especially in viral hits like 'Nacho Nacho' mesmerized audiences and left them in awe of his talent.

NTR Jr’s ‘Komaram Bheemudo’

The inspiring anthem, "Komaram Bheemudo," with over 1.31 crore views, captures the essence of rising, revolting, and roaring, resonating deeply with audiences and showcasing NTR Jr's mass appeal.

Witty and powerful dialogue delivery

NTR Jr's flawless delivery of impactful dialogues, such as 'Ab aage se waar hoga,' transcends language barriers and has garnered immense popularity, even inspiring fans to fly banners with his dialogues across the skies.

The Forbidden Romance With Jennifer

NTR Jr's portrayal of a forbidden romance with Olivia Morris's character, Jennifer, adds a touching layer to the narrative. Their adorable scenes, where Bheem tries to win Jennifer over and impress her with his dance moves, adored the audience’s hearts.

RRR' in Japan:

Rajamouli visited Japan for the screening of 'RRR' that was organised on March 18. For those unversed, the film was released in Japan in October 2022 and became the highest-grossing Indian movie. He also shared pictures from the event when an elderly woman gifted him an origami creation. "Some gestures can never be repaid," he wrote on X.

'RRR' at Oscars:

In 2023, 'RRR' scripted history as its song 'Naatu Naatu' won in the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The song featuring NTR Jr and Ram Charan competed with 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', and 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the Oscar on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were all present at the big event. The singers also gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when 'Naatu Naatu' took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.