With captivating storylines and performances by some of the finest actors in the Telugu industry, these films promise to bring the richness of Telugu cinema to audiences worldwide

Netflix's Telugu slate for 2025

Listen to this article Emraan Hashmi & Pawan Kalyan’s OG to Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel: Top Telugu films to stream on Netflix in 2025 x 00:00

Building on the success of Devara Part 1, Guntur Kaaram, Lucky Baskhar, Salaar, and many more Telugu titles that were loved in 2024, Netflix unveiled some of its upcoming Telugu films, which will be available for streaming following their theatrical release in 2025. With captivating storylines and performances by some of the finest actors in the Telugu industry, these films promise to bring the richness of Telugu cinema to audiences worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix 2025 Telugu slate

Among the many top movies that will stream on Netflix after their cinematic debut are Emraan Hashmi, Pawan Kalyan, and Priyanka Mohanan's OG; Ravi Teja in the actor's role in Mass Jathara; and NBK, who will make viewers go crazy as he returns with Hit 3: The Third Case. The movie will be available in four different languages. Vijay Deverakonda also has a yet-to-be-titled film. Naga Chaitanya, who recently got married to Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate ceremony, will join hands with Sai Pallavi for Thandel.

What to expect from the films

After their cinematic debut, these titles will offer an immersive experience for viewers as Netflix continues to celebrate the diversity and excellence of regional content. Members will get to watch Pawan Kalyan’s powerful acting, bask in the style of

Nandamuri Balakrishna aka NBK, give their hearts to Nani, revel in Vijay Deverakonda’s charisma, enjoy Naga Chaitanya’s charm, and mimic the mass maharaja, Ravi Teja, as they watch each of these stars at home, closer than ever. Adding to the experience will be Sai Pallavi’s brilliance, Priyanka Mohan’s elegance, and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s quirkiness, making the experience unforgettable.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, shares, “2024 was an incredible year for Netflix India, as our Telugu films won hearts like never before. Blockbusters like Devara, Guntur Kaaram, Hi Nanna, Lucky Baskhar, Salaar, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram became worldwide favorites, topping watchlists, trending on social media, and earning love from fans and critics alike. As we step into 2025, the excitement continues to grow! With a slate featuring some of the industry’s biggest names and captivating stories, there’s so much to look forward to. From the highly anticipated OG and the gripping Hit 3: The Third Case to the action-packed VD 12, this year promises unforgettable tales, powerful emotions, and standout performances.”