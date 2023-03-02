Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Netizens hail Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya as hero as he stops a man from hitting his girlfriend

Netizens hail Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya as 'hero' as he stops a man from hitting his girlfriend

Updated on: 02 March,2023 10:17 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
IANS |

Top

The actor, who is seen fighting for women's rights in his movies, donned the role of a real-life hero as he confronted a man in the middle of a busy road in Hyderabad for abusive behaviour with his girlfriend

Netizens hail Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya as 'hero' as he stops a man from hitting his girlfriend

(Pic courtesy: Naga Shaurya)


Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya became a real-life hero as he came to the rescue of a girl who was slapped by her boyfriend in public.


The actor, who is seen fighting for women's rights in his movies, donned the role of a real-life hero as he confronted a man in the middle of a busy road in Hyderabad for abusive behaviour with his girlfriend.



A video clip of the actor is doing rounds on social media in which he is seen repeatedly telling the man to apologise to his girlfriend for slapping her.


Naga Shaurya, who was going in the car, noticed a man slapping a girl in the middle of the road, stopped and went to the man and asked him to apologise to her. As the man said: "She is my lover,", Naga Shaurya said: "She could be your lover, it doesn't mean you can misbehave like this. Why did you slap her on the road? Say sorry to her."

Watch video:

The actor received support from the passers-by, who too asked the man to apologise to his girlfriend.

The video of the entire incident, shared by a netizen on Twitter, has gone viral.

Many Twitter users hailed the actor for raising his voice against the abusive behaviour of the man.

Also Read: Hollywood filmmaker Kevin Taft wants to take fitness tips from Jr. NTR

On the work front, Naga Shaurya will be next seen in "Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi". The movie will be released in theatres on March 17.

Directed by Srinivas Avasarala, the movie features Malvika Nair as the leading lady.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update viral videos Naga Shaurya

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK